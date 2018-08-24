Janhvi Kapoor Channels the Spirit Of Millennial Maharani In A Luxuriant Lehenga At LFW 2018

Soft and luxurious, Janhvi Kapoor's lehenga was the stunner of the day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. This was Janhvi's debut ramp show and she was just impressive, as she graced the ramp as a showstopper for Nachiket Barve. The actress looked resplendent and mirrored the spirit of contemporary women.

Presented by R. Elan, Barve's Winter-Festive 2018 collection was titled, 'Millennial Maharani'. It was inspired by the jet-setting Indian royalty of the 20's and the 30's. The collection included vibrant attires crafted from rich fabrics. His ensembles included traditional attires and the designer incorporated myriad techniques such as mirror-work, applique, and zari to highlight his ensembles. Floral inspiration ruled Barve's collection and as such the hues used were soothing and resonated well with the young audience.

Janhvi's ensemble was classy and sophisticated. It was accentuated by meticulously done pink-hued floral patterns. Her lehenga was splashed in two contrasting shades of blue. Sky and indigo blue were dominant shades, but the purple colour was also used to give a get-up. Janhvi teamed her outfit of the evening with a baby pink-coloured dupatta, which went perfectly well with her attire.

Her makeup was light and marked by pink lip shade, while her side-swept tresses gave her look a romantic touch. Well, we are much impressed Janhvi Kapoor and looking forward to seeing you grace more ramp shows in future.