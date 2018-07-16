Subscribe to Boldsky
Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Rock Punjabi Looks For Dhadak Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting their debut film, 'Dhadak', which is all set to get released in a couple of days. Recently, they went all the way to Chandigarh to promote their movie. And they fashionably surprised us in Punjabi avatars.

They both looked cute in their outfits. While Ishaan kept it casual, we felt Janhvi amped her fashion game but tried a little too hard this time. She did look awesome but fell a little short of looking absolutely breathtaking.

So, Ishaan wore a simple white-coloured cotton kurta and teamed it with denim jeans and brown-hued boots. Well, he looked dapper and gave style inspiration to millennials. Janhvi, on the other hand, mirrored the Chandigarh-style more in a Ritika Mirchandani outfit. She wore a noodle-strapped short kurti, which was embellished and light purple in shade.

Janhvi Kapoor fashion

Her kurti also featured intricate mirror work and she paired it with lilac-hued Patiala salwar. She accentuated her look with oxidised earrings and bangles from Minerali and Silver Streak. Her makeup was light and done to perfection. However, we didn't like her two-parted braid so much.

Well, Janhvi and Ishaan are experimenting a lot on the fashion front. What do you think about their style? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 22:13 [IST]
