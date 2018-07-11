Subscribe to Boldsky
Madhuri Dixit And Janhvi Kapoor Totally Dazed And Dazzled Us In Their Ethnic Avatars

By
Madhuri Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are busy promoting 'Dhadak'. We don't know how their movie will do at the box office but for now, we are getting many fashionable splashes. And their latest fashion outing left us all mesmerised. Well, these two young actors graced the dance reality show, 'Dance Deewane', which is judged by none other than the veteran actress, Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

And well, we must say though these two junior budding stars looked awesome as ever, Madhuri definitely stole their thunder with her style statement.

Madhuri Dixit sarees

Madhuri's sari is what each one of us would have loved to wear on formal but glam parties. She looked graceful as always and left us awestruck. Her sari was splashed in an electric blue shade and that is such a winning colour on the groovy night. Madhuri's fabulous sari was highlighted by intricate silver embellishments and that was a pure wow.

She teamed her outfit with a stunning bangle, a statement ring, and eye-catching danglers. She enhanced her look with nude makeup and her signature side-swept wavy tresses were spot-on.

Janhvi Kapoor traditional looks

Janhvi again wore separates but she looked pretty as a petal in it. Her ivory-hued ensemble left us all dazzled. She wore a highly sequined full-sleeved blouse that featured floral cut-out neckline. Her sheer sleeves were also adorned with floral applique work. She teamed her sexy blouse with a long white skirt that had a metallic touch. Her makeup was dewy and her hairstyle was layered and middle-parted.

Ishaan Khatter Janhvi Kapoor

Ishaan also turned on the glam quotient for a change as he turned up in a ravishing avatar. He paired his simple black T-shirt with distressed denims but it was his shiny red jacket that totally wowed us.

Well, we are happy that we witnessed so much high fashion in one frame. Are you too? This was a special and a rare moment, which deserves to be shared.

Madhuri Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor fashion
