Jhanvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khattar Were Rocking Their Casuals For A Movie 'Date'

Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar were spotted at PVR Juhu and the 'Dhaadak' couple looked too cool in their casuals.

They were seen just out from a movie date, where Jhanvi was seen wearing a full-sleeve orange graphic T-shirt with gym pants from Adidas. Looks like, it was her pre or post-workout look. Along with the attire, she was wearing a pair of white sneakers and carried a yellow guitar strap black sling bag.

Ishaan too was rocking his casuals, wearing a black full-sleeve T-shirt with printed half pants. He was wearing a pair of black and red sneakers with the outfit. He also had a beige backpack to support the look.