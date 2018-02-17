Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Jhanvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khattar Were Rocking Their Casuals For A Movie 'Date'

Posted By:
jhanvi kapoor ishaan khattar spotted at juhu pvr

Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar were spotted at PVR Juhu and the 'Dhaadak' couple looked too cool in their casuals.

They were seen just out from a movie date, where Jhanvi was seen wearing a full-sleeve orange graphic T-shirt with gym pants from Adidas. Looks like, it was her pre or post-workout look. Along with the attire, she was wearing a pair of white sneakers and carried a yellow guitar strap black sling bag.

Ishaan too was rocking his casuals, wearing a black full-sleeve T-shirt with printed half pants. He was wearing a pair of black and red sneakers with the outfit. He also had a beige backpack to support the look.

jhanvi kapoor ishaan khattar spotted at juhu pvr
jhanvi kapoor ishaan khattar spotted at juhu pvr
jhanvi kapoor ishaan khattar spotted at juhu pvr
Read more about: jhanvi kapoor, fashion, bollywood
Story first published: Saturday, February 17, 2018, 12:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 17, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky