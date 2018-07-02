Awesome! Madhuri Dixit Will For Sure Get You In The Mood To Wear A Sari

Madhuri Dixit-Nene's style sensibility is so strong that we can't help but declare her as one of the best-dressed celebs. She is so effortless, charming, and has a tasteful sartorial sense. And Madhuri again proved that her traditional fashion game is on point with this sari that blew away our minds.

She was draped gracefully in a Shehlaa Khan sari and looked like a vision come true. And yes, she totally had our attention at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand engagement party. The sari was pastel-hued and beautifully accentuated her slender frame. Madhuri's sari was adorned with multiple pink and green floral prints and enhanced by silver embellishments.

She teamed her gorgeous sari with stunning jewellery by Shrihari Diagems by Anirudh and had us falling head over heels in love with her. For the star-studded occasion, Madhuri wore a heavy kundan-polki choker, complementing statement studs, and delicate bangles. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, a small bindi, and smoky eyes. And her signature wavy tresses completed her look.

Madhuri's husband Dr. Sriram Nene was also dressed to the nines for the celebratory event. He wore an all-navy blue outfit. He teamed his crisp bandhgala coat with finely tailored pants and brown formal shoes.

Well, we must say they totally floored us and made for one beautiful couple. We are much wowed by the dress sense of Madhuri Dixit-Nene and her husband.