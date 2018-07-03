Janhvi Kapoor's Cunning Dress Is Perfect For Small-Town Girls

Till now, we have mostly observed Janhvi Kapoor in traditional attires and those suit her a lot. She has been roaming around the country with Ishaan Khatter for 'Dhadak' promotions. Oh yeah, Sridevi's elder daughter is working very hard after the poor response of her debut movie's trailer. We don't know how her movie will do at the box office, but she surely has wooed us in those ethnic attires.

And her latest one, showed us how to rock the traditional kurta as a dress. Now, that was a cunning dress because not even conservative souls can point out anything wrong or revealing in it, and at the same time, yes you have donned a dress. So, this attire of hers is perfect for small-town girls, who want to be stylish but are frowned upon a lot by narrow-minded people around.

So, she wore a slightly body-hugging purple-hued kurti with geometrical prints and didn't wear any bottoms with it. Her kurti looked like a midi-dress and made for a nice global-meets-desi outfit. Then Janhvi took a step further and wore a floral embroidered purple cape with silver embellishment. It was a floor-length cape and made her dress look trendier than ever.

Janhvi enhanced her look with shimmery heels, stunning bangles, and eye-catching jhumkis. Her makeup was simply done and she sported her signature hairdo.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor with this dress you have given solution to many young girls dressing problems. Thanks Janhvi for giving us a smashing idea.