Janhvi And Khushi Surprised Us At The National Film Awards

At 4 PM, the Kapoor sisters along with their father Boney Kapoor arrived at Vigyan Bhawan to grace the 65th National Film Awards.

Donned in stunning saris, Janhvi and Khushi made their presence felt, as the family received the award on behalf of Sridevi, who won the best actress award for her performance in her last movie, Mom.

Both the siblings were dressed gracefully for the occasion. Janhvi sported a classic Nivi-draped floral-printed sari that was accentuated with pastel pink-hued borders. She wore minimal makeup and jewellery, which actually complimented her look. She finished her look with side-swept tresses that cascaded effortlessly down her shoulder.

While her younger sibling, Khushi looked simply stunning, as she opted for darker hues. Khushi sported a multi-coloured earthy-toned boat-neck blouse. Unlike Janhvi, her look was more contemporary, as she colour-blocked the plain muted grey shade with vibrantly printed design. Her baby pink pallu enhanced her look. She kept the jewellery to a minimum and her middle-parted hairstyle gelled well with the attire.

This was Kapoor sisters - Janhvi's and Khushi's first public appearance post the tragic demise of their mother in February in Dubai. And we must say that they looked very elegant and were dressed to the T.

