SonamKiShadi: Jackie Or Janhvi; Who Pulled Pink Better?

Some of our favourite Bollywood divas are painting the city in pink and we can't help but drool on their mesmerizing looks. Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Janhvi Kapoor wore pink ethnic attires and we are confused as to who pulled it with utmost finesse.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a quintessentially Indian light pink-coloured lehenga with hues of blue and yellow spread across the outfit. The heavy embroidery and embellishments gave it a very indigenous feel. She teamed the outfit up with a golden, pearl-studded, choker necklace, earring and a maang tika that glowed over her forehead.

Having said that, I think the pink batua was an excess and she could have done without it, also she could have tried wearing the dupatta in a more sophisticated way.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, wore bright pink and I would take the liberty to say that I loved the look. Her high-neck choli, waist-danglers and the hair-do exuded a very desi vibe, but, at the same time, she mixed some contemporary taste to it by wearing minimum jewellery and a neatly pleated dupatta across her upper body.

While I have always been a fan of Janhvi's fashion sense, here, I would have to give the grace mark to Jacqueline who brought a very refreshing flavour to the Indian wedding wear and this look will most definitely make its way to the hearts and bucket lists of numerous young girls.

Do you agree with me? Which look did you like? Tell us in the comments section below!