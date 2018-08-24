Subscribe to Boldsky
Karisma Kapoor's Showstopper Sari At LFW 2018 Is Every Inch Dazzling

While her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan will sashay down the ramp for Monisha Jaising at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018, Karisma Kapoor was the showstopper today and left us breathless.

The gorgeous actress closed the show for Arpita Mehta and she looked divine as ever. Karisma's attire was a sari and it came from the designer's collection, 'La Fleur'. The collection was about breezy silhouettes and her ensembles were feminine yet flirty. Karisma's attire was definitely chic and gave us a wedding and festive wear goal.

Karisma's all-black sari featured a sleeveless sexy blouse and it was draped in a classic Nivi style, but there was a contemporary touch to it. Her sari was layered and was enhanced by a fish-cut and ruffled accents towards the hemline. There was a subtle glittery effect to her sari. However, the major embellishments too formed a part of her ensemble.

Her sari was teamed with a heavily adorned cape that was floor-length and added a dramatic touch to her ensemble. The intricate floral inspiration and the dazzling sequins accentuated her sheer cape. She also carried a stunning clutch with her, which we felt was the perfect accessory. Karisma completed her look with impeccably done middle-parted loose tresses.

We are in love with Karisma Kapoor's showstopper look. How about you?

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 19:19 [IST]
