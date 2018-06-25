From Gaudy Clothes To Classy Avatar: Karisma Kapoor's Stylish Journey On Her B'Day

Veteran actress Karisma Kapoor's fashion transformation is probably the most commendable and inspiring in the Hindi film industry. The actress, who turned 44 today, was once one of the most made-fun-of actresses of our times. She was constantly mocked for her style statements in the early 90's movies, where she mostly portrayed the role of not-so-intelligent girls.

And it was disheartening to see such a talent and beauty not being tapped properly. Our perception of Karisma had not changed as a disastrous fashion icon, until 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ruled the industry. She not only won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actress for this movie, but also showed us her refreshing fashionable side, which we so loved.

Since that movie, we were much wooed by Karisma's style sense on-screen. But because of limited paparazzi culture, few films and launch events, and of course, with no Instagram back then, we hardly had any clue of what her dress sense was like in the real life. Also, she got married and shifted to New Delhi, so the gorgeous starlet stayed mostly out of the public eyes, while her sister Kareena dazzled the audience.

However, after her divorce when she shifted to Mumbai, and with the advent of social media in India, we finally got to check out Karisma Kapoor's stylish moments. And yes, we were all stunned and highly impressed. We couldn't believe our eyes that the girl with curly locks and loud makeup is, on the contrary, a lady with minimal and elegant style sense.

But being classy is not always Karisma's forte, the actress sometimes takes a sexy turn too, particularly when she is partying with her girl gang. Very often, she is the showstopper for ace fashion designers and has reserved a special position as being the brand ambassador for many leading traditional-wear brands.

Karisma is at the stage in her life where she doesn't care more for what fashion critics and others are thinking about her style sense. She mostly dresses for fun and is open to experimentation. Yes, she is one of the rarest of the rare stars, who has evolved and tried varied attires. And guess what, most of them have worked.

So, on her birthday, here are some of the most inspiring fashion statements by Karisma Kapoor. So, if you are the girl, who is often teased for her fashion sense, you should close your eyes and think about Karisma Kapoor. She is the style inspiration we all need.