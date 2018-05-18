Karisma Kapoor's Attire Is What We Want In Our Closet Right Now

Yesterday, Karisma Kapoor was spotted donning a white and grey linen sari and today she wore an easy breezy linen attire. Yes, linen seems to be her favourite summer fabric. And why wouldn't it be? The fabric is as sophisticated as Karisma herself.

The charismatic diva is in Jaipur these days and she just gave us some seriously fun travel wardrobe goal. With archaic furniture and intricate paintings in the backdrop, the diva looked like a regal lady in her pristine white outfit.

Designed by Anavila Misra, her layered outfit is what we all want in our closet right now. Isn't it ladies? The sheer fabric on her sleeves blended well with the feel of the ensemble and gave it a light touch. And the flowy asymmetrical structure of the attire added to the comfort quotient.

Lolo teamed her summer-ready outfit with floral-printed sandals by Fizzy Goblet, which accentuated her style quotient. Her funky layered necklace was the perfect accessory whilst her pink lip shade made her look like a million dollar. She kept her hairstyle simple with a little carefree touch by just putting a hair-clutch.

With her beaming expression and relaxed avatar, the actress is making our hearts beat faster. She is dressed to the nines and definitely has penchant for fabrics.

What do you think of her look? You can share your views with us.