Malavika Mohanan's Floral Dress In The Month Of Fall Is Ideal For A Brunch Date

A couple of days ago, Malavika Mohanan dazzled us in the traditional avatar as the showstopper for designer Suneet Varma at Delhi Times Fashion Week. And recently, she donned a western look and left us stunned us yet again. We got to admit that her dress sense is very evolved and marked by modern sensibilities.

The latest attire of hers was also enhanced by contemporary design. It was a pretty dress, perfect for an afternoon brunch with your loved one. Her dress was flared and looked oh so spring ready. It was a pink-hued number and was accentuated by layers. The halter-neck bodice of her dress was flowy, pleated, and definitely voluminous.

The skirt was more structural yet also twirl-worthy. Her dress also came alive with a splash of vibrant floral prints, which were dipped in multi-coloured hues. It was certainly a head-turning number and Malavika looked more than just gorgeous.

The actress teamed her dress with classy pencil heels, which notched up her avatar. She accessorised her look with stunning earrings and allowed her long tresses to fall gently. Malavika's makeup was light and marked by pink touches.

Well, she has definitely stepped up her fashion game. We are much impressed by her style statement. How about you? Let us know in the comment section.