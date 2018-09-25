Malavika Mohanan's Attire At Delhi Times Fashion Week Is Truly Meant For Free-spirited Women

Ace designer Suneet Varma presented his collection, 'Elixir' at the grand finale of Delhi Times Fashion Week. His ensembles were enhanced by contemporary design sensibilities and mixed modernity with dramatism. The designer's collection consisted of elaborate outfits, which were adorned with embellishments and intricate thread work. The ensembles were perfect for cocktail parties and other allied functions.

The showstopper was Malavika Mohanan and she looked graceful in her traditional attire. Her attire was a tribute to women, who are not hesitant to push the boundaries and are unapologetic about thinking outside the box. Yes, her separates were far from the typical outfits in terms of the techniques employed.

It was an ivory and silver-hued attire and it was as such a bold number. It was essentially a dress, which was a little ahead of its time. The blouse was deep-necked, cropped, and was meticulously sequinned with what seemed like an interesting display of mirror-work.

The skirt was adorned with floral accents, but the embroidery represented the wilder side of nature. The intricately done flowers were wildly strewn around the hemline area, while the remaining significant portion of the skirt was completed with abstract lines, merging into one another.

What was also fascinating was the sheer cape that was attached to the sleeveless blouse. The cape cascaded poetically like wind chimes and made her ensemble, hauntingly beautiful.

Her makeup was natural and minimal. It was highlighted by a pink lip shade. Her middle-parted wavy tresses added a slight carefree and nonchalant touch to her look. She rounded off her look with chic earrings.

We are completely bowled over by Malavika Mohanan's attire. We thought she exuded awesomeness. How did you feel about her look? Let us know in the comment section.