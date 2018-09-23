Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Yami Gautam’s Vibrant Bridal Lehenga At Delhi Times Fashion Week Is Inspired By Whimsical Moonlight

By
Yami Gautam Delhi Times Fashion Week

Yami Gautam closed the first day of the ongoing Delhi Times Fashion Week, which took place at Roseate House in New Delhi. The actress graced the ramp for Sulakshana Monga, who presented her collection, 'Moonscape', which was inspired by the glint of whimsical moonlight. The designer's collection came alive with muted toned and vibrant bridal attires. Sulakshana played with contrasts and presented to us fresh bridal wears for this season.

Yami's lehenga was dipped in bright-hues, but was certainly a strict departure from typical bridal colours. Yami's pink and yellow ethnic ensemble was a traditional perfection and was meant for new age brides, who want to break the stereotypes.

Yami Gautam showstopper

Her pink-hued blouse featured a bateau-neckline and was intricately embellished with golden thread work. Her A-line skirt was pleated, symmetrical, and a harmonious mix of soft yellow and pink shade. It had a fluorescent touch and was accentuated by distinctive designing. The inspiration incorporated on her skirt was the not the usual floral, but a fortress was printed on her skirt.

Yami's complementing dupatta was crafted out from a lightweight fabric and was enhanced by elaborate embroidery on the border. She accessorised her look with a gold kada and danglers made from precious stones.

Yami's makeup was nude and minimally done with slight winged eyeliner. Her wispy bun completed her look. We are totally swooned over by Yami Gautam. We thought she looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood yami gautam
    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 1:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue