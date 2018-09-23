Yami Gautam’s Vibrant Bridal Lehenga At Delhi Times Fashion Week Is Inspired By Whimsical Moonlight

Yami Gautam closed the first day of the ongoing Delhi Times Fashion Week, which took place at Roseate House in New Delhi. The actress graced the ramp for Sulakshana Monga, who presented her collection, 'Moonscape', which was inspired by the glint of whimsical moonlight. The designer's collection came alive with muted toned and vibrant bridal attires. Sulakshana played with contrasts and presented to us fresh bridal wears for this season.

Yami's lehenga was dipped in bright-hues, but was certainly a strict departure from typical bridal colours. Yami's pink and yellow ethnic ensemble was a traditional perfection and was meant for new age brides, who want to break the stereotypes.

Her pink-hued blouse featured a bateau-neckline and was intricately embellished with golden thread work. Her A-line skirt was pleated, symmetrical, and a harmonious mix of soft yellow and pink shade. It had a fluorescent touch and was accentuated by distinctive designing. The inspiration incorporated on her skirt was the not the usual floral, but a fortress was printed on her skirt.

Yami's complementing dupatta was crafted out from a lightweight fabric and was enhanced by elaborate embroidery on the border. She accessorised her look with a gold kada and danglers made from precious stones.

Yami's makeup was nude and minimally done with slight winged eyeliner. Her wispy bun completed her look. We are totally swooned over by Yami Gautam. We thought she looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.