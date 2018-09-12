Shraddha Kapoor Or Yami Gautam: Whose Formal-Meets-Fab Look We Loved More?

Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam were all fashionable and gave the typical formal wears a glam touch at the promotional event of their upcoming movie, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Shraddha, who is enjoying the success of her previous film, 'Stree', was all smiles at the event. Yami, whose career graph is also going uphill, was also all excited to be a part of this journey.

For the event, Shraddha donned a shirt and paired it with a skirt. So, Shraddha's shirt was collared, full-sleeved, and slightly sheer. She teamed it with a crisp red skirt that seemed to be crafted out from a stiff fabric and was blazing red in colour. It was a pleated and structural skirt, which made many heads turn.

Shraddha sported nude-hued pencil heels and hoop earrings to notch up her look. Her light makeup and an impeccable ponytail completed her look.

Yami also looked totally fabulous. She wore an all-black ensemble and gave us comfort wear goals. So, Yami paired her flared pants with a deep V-neckline sleeveless jacket. She wore black-hued pencil heels and her makeup was highlighted by pink touches. Yami too wore hoop earrings and her stylish hairdo completed her look.

We loved Shraddha's look more than Yami's as we thought what Shraddha wore was rather a risky number, but she pulled it off like a pro. So, whose look you found more slay-worthy. Let us know in the comment section.