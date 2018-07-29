Subscribe to Boldsky
India Couture Week 2018: Yami Gautam's Floral Lehenga Is Perfect For Chilled Out Brides

The day 4 of the India Couture Week 2018 had Yami Gautam gracing the ramp for Reynu Tandon. The actress looked resplendent in a floral lehenga, which came from the designer's collection, 'Once Upon a dream'.

True to its title, her ensemble was dreamy and it was dipped in pale gold colour. The blouse was cropped and meticulously embellished with golden patterns. She teamed her blouse with a voluminous and flared tulle skirt that was lighter in shade and contrasted the blouse. Her skirt was accentuated by neon pink and white floral embroidered patterns.

She also draped a dupatta that was creamy gold in hue and accentuated by intricate floral applique work. Her outfit was lightweight, flowy, and incorporated a generous use of lace and chanderi work. She wore ethnic earrings, a cocktail ring, and a kada.

She notched up her ravishing avatar with a nude makeup, winged eyeliner, and a light pink lip shade. Her classy hairdo was side-swept and she looked absolutely stunning as the showstopper.

Well, Yami Gautam wowed us on the last day of this year's India Couture Week. Did you find her as attractive as we did? Let us know your views in the comments section.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 20:19 [IST]
