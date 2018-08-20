Subscribe to Boldsky
Shraddha Kapoor Looks Cute And Classy In This Beautiful Number

Shraddha Kapoor fashion

Shraddha Kapoor has been making fashionable splashes. Her fashion has truly evolved and now she is regularly making it to the best-dressed lists. Her latest number was very chic and she looked radiant as she stepped out in style. She was papped but Shraddha happily posed for the shutterbugs and flaunted her cute dress.

Shraddha, who is busy promoting 'Stree' these days, wore a sleeveless dress, which was structured and hinted at the 60s western fashion. It was a red-hued dress, which we thought was perfect for a special date. Her dress was structured and was also highlighted by subtle pleats. It was clearly a monsoon-worthy dress and we thought that this was Shraddha's one of the best looks so far this year.

Shraddha also gave an eco-friendly touch to her attire, with a sleek jute belt that was tied around her waist. This elegant addition helped accentuate her slender frame.

However, Shraddha also gave her attire a desi touch by teaming it with Kolhapuri chappals by Aprajita Toor. Her footwear not only complemented her dress but also promoted the dying artistry of the country.

Shraddha Kapoor style

Shraddha also carried an enormous white-coloured bag with her, which was highlighted by intricate and colourful floral embroidery and applique work. Her makeup was nude and subtle, and her straight tresses were middle-parted.

We loved the latest look of Shraddha Kapoor. How about you?

    Monday, August 20, 2018, 20:02 [IST]
