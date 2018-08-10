Shraddha Kapoor's Floral Flutter Dress Can Leave Many Hearts Fluttering

Shraddha Kapoor is clearly wowing us stylishly these days. With her two movies, 'Stree' and 'Batti Gul Meter Chaalu' releasing soon, Shraddha is busy promoting. And her promotional tour is also giving us major fashion goals.

She swooned us over yet again in this latest floral flutter dress by Zimmermann from Le Mill, which she wore for the trailer launch of 'Batti Gul Meter Chaalu'. Her attire was refreshing and she looked pretty as a petal in it. It was a fun and flirty dress, which made for a perfect resort wear. Crafted from lightweight cotton, this dress featured a structured and fitted bodice, with a deep V-neck. However, it led to a flared skirt, which we thought made the dress look cuter.

It had exaggerated sleeves and lattice trimmings, which gave a sheer effect. The green and pink-hued floral prints adorned the dress. We also loved the fact that Shraddha sported and aced this spring attire in monsoons.

Shraddha wore complementing ivory pencil heels with the dress and except for a nature-inspired delicate ring, she didn't wear any jewellery. Shraddha's makeup was light and notched up by a lot of pink touches. She kept her wavy tesses, slightly messy and that added to her natural look.

Shraddha Kapoor's floral dress can surely leave many hearts fluttering and it is definitely on our wish list. Did you all like Shraddha Kapoor's latest look as much as we did? Let us know that in the comments section.