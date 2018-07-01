Shraddha Kapoor Sizzled In This Lehenga At Akash Ambani’s Grand Engagement Bash

Shraddha Kapoor ditched the usual red and ivory hues and instead wore lavender-coloured attire for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand engagement party. She looked magnificent and we thought that this was one of her best traditional looks.

Shraddha's attire of the night was rather sexy but she pulled it off like a boss and made us go gaga all over her. Her stunning lehenga by Koëcsh By Krésha Bajaj channelled the fun and fearless spirit of modern Indian women. This light lehenga featured a very sexy deep-necked sleeveless blouse that was meticulously embellished and sequined.

Her complementing A-length skirt was a work of art. It matched with her blouse but was also additionally adorned by ivory ruffled applique work that we so loved. She accentuated her gorgeous avatar with a sheer net dupatta, which was also dipped in a lavender hue.

Her jewellery came from Jaipur Gems and Amrapali jewels. She wore a traditional bangle, maang-tikka, and jhumkis to round off her dreamy look.

Her hairdo was middle-parted and her makeup was done to perfection. Her makeup was enhanced by smoky eyes and subtle pink lip shade.

Oh, we were totally stunned by Shraddha Kapoor. She was definitely a vision come true and gave us girls a brand new lehenga idea.