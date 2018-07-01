Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Shraddha Kapoor Sizzled In This Lehenga At Akash Ambani’s Grand Engagement Bash

By Devika
Shraddha Kapoor Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta

Shraddha Kapoor ditched the usual red and ivory hues and instead wore lavender-coloured attire for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand engagement party. She looked magnificent and we thought that this was one of her best traditional looks.

Shraddha's attire of the night was rather sexy but she pulled it off like a boss and made us go gaga all over her. Her stunning lehenga by Koëcsh By Krésha Bajaj channelled the fun and fearless spirit of modern Indian women. This light lehenga featured a very sexy deep-necked sleeveless blouse that was meticulously embellished and sequined.

Shraddha Kapoor fashion

Her complementing A-length skirt was a work of art. It matched with her blouse but was also additionally adorned by ivory ruffled applique work that we so loved. She accentuated her gorgeous avatar with a sheer net dupatta, which was also dipped in a lavender hue.

Her jewellery came from Jaipur Gems and Amrapali jewels. She wore a traditional bangle, maang-tikka, and jhumkis to round off her dreamy look.

Shraddha Kapoor traditional look

Her hairdo was middle-parted and her makeup was done to perfection. Her makeup was enhanced by smoky eyes and subtle pink lip shade.

Oh, we were totally stunned by Shraddha Kapoor. She was definitely a vision come true and gave us girls a brand new lehenga idea.

Shraddha Kapoor style
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood shraddha kapoor
    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue