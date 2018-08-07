Shraddha Kapoor Brings Back Old-World Glamour In Her Pristine Ivory Outfit

Sometimes quirky, sometimes ethnic, and then sometimes plain simple, Shraddha Kapoor's outfits inspire awe and she is certainly a fashion role model to all the young girls out there. Her recent attire mixed glam with simplicity and we loved it more because it was wearable and easy to copy.

Her pristine white dress celebrated rich textiles and she looked so uber-sophisticated. It was a classy dress and Shraddha looked like a vision come true in it. Her dress was pretty conservative too and definitely crafted for shy girls. She wore this attire for her upcoming movie, 'Stree' promotions and it featured an overlapping blouse and a midi skirt.

Her top was flared with exaggerated sleeves and it also appeared slightly like a crop top. It was pleated as well, which added a flavour to her attire. Shraddha's skirt matched with her blouse and was symmetrical and plain-hued too.

She teamed her attire with classic Kolhapuri chappals, which were dipped in brown colour and went perfectly well with her dress. She also sported oxidised bangles and earrings to accentuate her look. Shraddha's makeup was natural and marked by light pink hue and her wavy tresses were side-swept and cascaded gently on her shoulder.

Was it an ootd? Well, we can clearly say that it was. Shraddha Kapoor with this attire of hers brought an old-world charm and made us want to go vintage shopping right away.