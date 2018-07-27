Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Fashion Is Awe-worthy At The Stree Trailer Launch

The much-awaited trailer of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, 'Stree' is out. It is a horror comedy film and we can't wait to watch the movie. However, for now, what we got to see was Shraddha's and Rajkummar's fashionable outfits. Their attires were magnificent and these two were clearly dressed to the nines for the event.

So, Shraddha turned up looking red-hot in separates. She teamed her cropped blouse with a flared skirt and looked absolutely gorgeous. Her outfit was accentuated by embellished floral embroidery and we couldn't stop staring at her.

The actress looked pure wow and she teamed her outfit with oxidised jewellery. Her makeup was minimally done and her side-swept wavy tresses clearly did the talking.

Rajkummar Rao also stepped up his fashion game looking dapper at the trailer launch. He wore a very contemporary suit that was dipped in black colour and was enhanced by white dotted checks. He wore a plain white shirt underneath his suit and notched up his look with ethnic brown-coloured sandals.

Both Shraddha and Rajkummar looked ravishing at the event. They were simply turned up and yet made a dramatic fashion statement. We wish them all the very best for their movie.