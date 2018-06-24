Subscribe to Boldsky
Shraddha Kapoor Made A Stylish Comeback In This Gown At IIFA 2018 Main Night

By Devika
Shraddha Kapoor dresses

After disastrous Reem Acra astronomical attire, Shraddha Kapoor stepped up her fashion game at the final day of IIFA 2018. The gorgeous diva wore a gown that had us gasping for breath and she again selected Reem Acra for the D-Day.

Her gorgeous gown was totally green carpet worthy and she looked stunning in it. Her gown was symmetrical, structural, had a beautiful symphony, and perfectly accentuated her slender frame. We loved the deep V-neck as it perfectly highlighted her collar bones.

Shraddha Kapoor IIFA 2018

A pretty revealing dress but Shraddha seemed to have no qualms sporting it. In fact, she elevated her style quotient by wearing this gown and proved to us again that her fashion is almost always on point. Her attire of the day flaunted two contrasting shades of pink, which we got so glued to. Her blouse was dipped in a lighter baby pink shade whereas her crisp dramatic skirt was much darker in shade.

Her layered blouse was also enhanced by wine-red hue that actually made the gown notches sexier. Shraddha kept her look mostly jewellery-free and her tight high bun completed her dreamy avatar.

Well, Shraddha Kapoor we are glad that you have impressed us today. Your gown was unforgettable and awesome. How did you all find Shraddha Kapoor today in this gown? Let us know your views in the comments section.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 22:31 [IST]
