Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Kangana & Rajkummar Rao's Crazy Avatar Will Give You Brand New Closet Goals

By Devika
Kangana and Rajkummar Rao

And Thursday can't get crazier than this. We just came across a still from the post shoot of 'Mental Hai Kya' and couldn't take our eyes off this picture splashed in vibrant hues. This particular picture was of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

We are looking forward to see these two pairing again on-screen after their blockbuster, 'Queen'. And their candid shot just confirmed on how crazy and fashionable this movie is going to be. After all, Kangana is acting in the movie, so high style moments are pretty much guaranteed.

So, acting totally nuts against the bright sea blue wall marked by posters, Kangana seemed to be unleashing her inner madness. Her cheerful athleisure attire suited her personality. The actress donned an all-orange track suit, which was full-sleeved and had black and white stripes. We also loved the purple and red wristband-like sleeves and socks-like feature at the end of her pyjamas.

She teamed her outfit with white sport shoes and a small red, pink, and black backpack. We also loved how her brown tresses were kept a bit unkempt.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, wore something totally different. He sported a deep purple coloured suit that was stitched to perfection. He teamed his matching coat and pants with a hot pink coloured shirt that enhanced his lively avatar. His so-on-point purple loafers completed his look.

Well, we enjoyed observing their fashion statements from the movie that actually looks promising. Are you fashionably inspired to unleash your carefree side like them? Do let us know in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Say Goodbye To Dark Skin Down There
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue