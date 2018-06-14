Kangana & Rajkummar Rao's Crazy Avatar Will Give You Brand New Closet Goals

And Thursday can't get crazier than this. We just came across a still from the post shoot of 'Mental Hai Kya' and couldn't take our eyes off this picture splashed in vibrant hues. This particular picture was of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

We are looking forward to see these two pairing again on-screen after their blockbuster, 'Queen'. And their candid shot just confirmed on how crazy and fashionable this movie is going to be. After all, Kangana is acting in the movie, so high style moments are pretty much guaranteed.

So, acting totally nuts against the bright sea blue wall marked by posters, Kangana seemed to be unleashing her inner madness. Her cheerful athleisure attire suited her personality. The actress donned an all-orange track suit, which was full-sleeved and had black and white stripes. We also loved the purple and red wristband-like sleeves and socks-like feature at the end of her pyjamas.

She teamed her outfit with white sport shoes and a small red, pink, and black backpack. We also loved how her brown tresses were kept a bit unkempt.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, wore something totally different. He sported a deep purple coloured suit that was stitched to perfection. He teamed his matching coat and pants with a hot pink coloured shirt that enhanced his lively avatar. His so-on-point purple loafers completed his look.

Well, we enjoyed observing their fashion statements from the movie that actually looks promising. Are you fashionably inspired to unleash your carefree side like them? Do let us know in the comment section.