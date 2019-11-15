ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Malavika Mohanan Makes Us Want To Up Our Dress Game With Casual Outfits

    By
    |

    Beyond The Clouds actress, Malavika Mohanan has classy fashion sense. Well, her Instagram account proves so. So, the diva flaunted her casual style with three stunning outfits. So, let's decode her outfits, which have all our attention.

    Array

    Malavika Mohanan In A Floral Attire

    So, Malavika Mohanan donned a sleeveless floral attire by Payal Khandwala recently. It was a gorgeous number with light floral accents and textured elements. Styled by Triporna Majumder, Malavika looked pretty in her outfit and she teamed it with beige-hued pumps. The actress accentuated her look with a statement neckpiece by Aquamarine. Her makeup was light with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted partly-tied tresses completed her look.

    Array

    Malavika Mohanan In Colour-Blocked Number

    Malavika Mohanan looked awesome in a blue and white outfit. The diva wore a strapless blue top that featured wrinkled accents and plunging neckline. She paired it with white flared pants, which contrasted her blue top. Her attire came from Zara and Topshop. She also sported pointed ivory pumps, which went well with her look. Malavika accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece. The makeup was light and simple and the middle-parted bun with tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Array

    Malavika Mohanan In A Denim Attire

    Malavika Mohanan looked pretty gorgeous in her denim number. She wore a textured and strapless green crop top and paired it with a graphic denim jacket and flared jeans with slit. She looked awesome and teamed her outfit with white sneakers from Truffle Collection. The makeup was nude-toned with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied kohl with pink eye shadow. The long ponytail wrapped up her look.

    So, what do you think about Malavika Mohanan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram

    More MALAVIKA MOHANAN News

    Read more about: malavika mohanan
    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 17:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue