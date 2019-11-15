Malavika Mohanan Makes Us Want To Up Our Dress Game With Casual Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Beyond The Clouds actress, Malavika Mohanan has classy fashion sense. Well, her Instagram account proves so. So, the diva flaunted her casual style with three stunning outfits. So, let's decode her outfits, which have all our attention.

Malavika Mohanan In A Floral Attire So, Malavika Mohanan donned a sleeveless floral attire by Payal Khandwala recently. It was a gorgeous number with light floral accents and textured elements. Styled by Triporna Majumder, Malavika looked pretty in her outfit and she teamed it with beige-hued pumps. The actress accentuated her look with a statement neckpiece by Aquamarine. Her makeup was light with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted partly-tied tresses completed her look. Malavika Mohanan In Colour-Blocked Number Malavika Mohanan looked awesome in a blue and white outfit. The diva wore a strapless blue top that featured wrinkled accents and plunging neckline. She paired it with white flared pants, which contrasted her blue top. Her attire came from Zara and Topshop. She also sported pointed ivory pumps, which went well with her look. Malavika accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece. The makeup was light and simple and the middle-parted bun with tresses rounded out her avatar. Malavika Mohanan In A Denim Attire Malavika Mohanan looked pretty gorgeous in her denim number. She wore a textured and strapless green crop top and paired it with a graphic denim jacket and flared jeans with slit. She looked awesome and teamed her outfit with white sneakers from Truffle Collection. The makeup was nude-toned with contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and impeccably-applied kohl with pink eye shadow. The long ponytail wrapped up her look.

So, what do you think about Malavika Mohanan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photo Credits: Malavika Mohanan's Instagram