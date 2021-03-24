From Christian To Bohemian, Malavika Mohanan Shows Off Her Different Bridal Avatars In Latest Photoshoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Malavika Mohanan, who never fails to impress us with her gorgeous looks, left our jaws dropped with her latest stunning photo shoot. Recently, the actress turned cover star for Wedding Vows magazine's 10th Anniversary issue and took internet by storm with her ravishing pictures in different bridal avatars. From Christian to Bohemian, Malavika showed off her multiple sides as a bride in fashionable outfits and we couldn't take our eyes off her. So, let us take a close look at her outfits from the shoot and decode it.

Malavika Mohanan In An Earthy-Toned Layered Attire

Malavika Mohanan showed herself as a Tudor bride and for that she was decked up in an earthy-toned lehenga-gown, which was accentuated by multiple ruffled layers. She teamed her flared skirt with matching crop top, that featured net-fabric heavily puffed sleeves. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the actress covered her head and face with a sheer veil. Malavika's outfit was by Shehla Khan and she accessorised her look with delicate matching earrings from Vandals. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, thick eyeliner, mascara, and light pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and looked gorgeous.

Malavika Mohanan In A White Gown And Veil

Malavika Mohanan opted for an off-shoulder plunging-neckline white flared structured gown and looked like a Christian bride in it. Her gorgeous bridal gown came from the label Karleo and it was accentuated by silver sequins while the matching statement belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva upped her look with a pair of earrings from Vandals and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a ponytail and tucked white long veil on it, that fell on the floor and formed a big train.

Malavika Mohanan In A White Floral Midi Dress

Malavika Mohanan was dressed to slay in a strapless body-hugging white midi dress, which came from the label Karleo. Her gorgeous dress featured white floral patches and see-through detailing on the bottom, that showed off her toned legs. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the actress completed her look with a pair of pointed white pumps and notched up her look with earrings and rings from Vandals and Mahesh Notandass. Malavika let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and sported a big white matching hair accessory, that covered her half face. Filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, pink lip liner, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

Malavika Mohanan In A White And Earthy-Toned Attire

Malavika Mohanan looked like a Bohemian bride as she got dressed in a white and earthy-toned ensemble by Shehla Khan. Her outfit featured off-shoulder delicately embroidered white bodice and earthy-toned loose palazzo pants, that had white lace detailing on the sides. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the actress completed her look with white heels and accessorised her look with green stone and white pearls detailed neck piece. She let loose her mid-parted cascading curls and wrapped her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, eyeliner, mascara, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these stunning bridal looks of Malavika Mohanan? Let us know that in the comment section.