    Taapsee Pannu And Malavika Mohanan In Gorgeous Sarees That You Would Want To Wear, Too!

    By
    |

    Some want embellished sarees and others are happier with understated sarees - no matter, what your pick is, we have you covered with saree outfits. Yes, Taapsee Pannu and Malavika Mohanan inspired us with saree goals. They both looked stunning in their saree outfits and with wedding season on, you can take cues from the two actors and up your fashion game.

    Photographer Courtesy: Vaishnav Praveen

    Malavika Mohanan's Embellished Saree

    Styled by Pranita Shetty, Malavika Mohanan looked totally stunning in her magenta saree that was accentuated by intricate sequins and flowy drape. She paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her saree was ideal for wedding and cocktail events and it was designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her look with a sleek diamond neckpiece and a complementing gemstone ring, which came from Anayah Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with eyeliner. The side-swept hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    Photographer Courtesy: Tejinder Singh Khamkha

    Taapsee Pannu's Multi-Hued Floral Saree

    Taapsee Pannu looked graceful in her understated saree, which we felt was ideal for any occasion - be it wedding or a formal office event. Her saree came from House of Hiya and it was a stunning saree that she teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. Styled by Devki B, she upped her jewellery game with an emerald neckpiece and complementing earrings. She also wore an intricately-done delicate ring. Her jewellery came from House of Shikha and Anmol. The makeup was highlighted by dewy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted hairdo completed her look.

    So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

