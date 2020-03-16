Just In
Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti In A Beautifully Printed Salwar Suit
Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted in the busy lanes of Varanasi with her mother Amrita Singh. Sara performed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat and she opted for a simple suit for the occasion. The actress looked traditionally beautiful in her ensemble and once again gave us salwar suit goals. So, let's decode her attire and look.
So, Sara wore a pink-hued salwar suit that consisted of a long kurta and pyjamas. She wore a kurta that was subtly done and her pyjamas complemented her kurta. It was a breezy number and absolutely simple and understated. Sara Ali Khan also draped a matching dupatta with her salwar suit. She kept her look jewellery-free and this time, the makeup was also minimally done. The Kedarnath actress accentuated her look with pink touches and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.
Photo Credit: Ajay Kadam
Well, the actress always wows us with her fashion game. For the previous outing at the Zee Cine Awards, she wore a strapless pink Georges Chakra gown that featured feathered and bow details. We absolutely loved her attire and the ponytail was on-point. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan's both the attire and look? Let us know that.