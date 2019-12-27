Best Of Sara Ali Khan's Fashion: Five Perfect Party Wear Dresses From Sara Ali Khan’s Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After gaining a lot of fame and recognition in Bollywood industry with two just two films in 2018, 2019 was a relaxing year for Sara Ali Khan. Though the actress was not seen in silver screens this year, but her stunning appearance in gorgeous dresses at promotional events, award shows and at airport were enough to do all the talking.

As 2019 has almost come to an end and before we welcome 2020, let us take a glimpse of Sara's best dresses of the year, which gave us party goals.

Sara Ali Khan In A Glittering Silver Dress At the Star Screen Awards, Sara Ali Khan made a stunning appearance in a glittering silver short column dress from Paule Ka, which was accentuated by heavy white dotted prints. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her strapless dress featured a big bow at the back, followed by floor-length drape. She completed her look with pointed black-white dotted sandals. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned sequin heart-shaped earrings from Valliyan Jewellery. She further upped her look with light-blue hued nail paint and wrist watch. Sara sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted curled locks. Sara Ali Khan In A Black Dramatic Dress At the GQ Awards, Sara Ali Khan was seen dressed in a V-shaped plunging neckline black mini dress by Monisha Jaising. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her dress featured heavy ruffled sleeves, which added dramatic quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels from Christian Louboutin. The actress accessorised her look with black rings and painted her nails pink. On the makeup front, sharp contouring marked by thick brows, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Sara left her side-parted sleek tresses loose. Sara Ali Khan In An Off-shoulder Midi Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the city in an off-shoulder ruffle layered mustard midi dress. The stretchable fabric added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of casual printed flip flops. The actress sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Minimal makeup rounded out her look. Sara let loose her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses. She also carried a baby-pink large Puma handbag. Sara Ali Khan In A Sky-blue Midi For the Bala film screening event, Sara Ali Khan donned a cut-sleeved plunging neckline asymmetrical hem sky blue midi dress. Her pretty dress featured criss-cross knotted detailing on the bodice. She completed her look with a pair of grey-hued flip flops. The actress accessorised her look with hoops and a wrist watch. Sara painted her nails yellow and let loose her side-parted wavy tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Sara Ali Khan In A White Mini Dress So, for the press conference event, Sara Ali Khan opted for an off-shoulder frock style white mini dress that featured layers below the bodice. Her pretty dress was accentuated by black dotted prints The actress completed her look with a pair of neon-orange-hued stilettos. She accessorised her look with a single piece of funky earring and further upped her look with orange nail paint. Sara tied her tresses into a half-updo and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved Sara Ali Khan's pretty dresses. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.