Star Screen Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, And Other Best And Not-So-Best Dressed Divas

Deepika Padukone The Chhapaak actress, Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her style statement and the brand new hair cut. The diva wore a one-shouldered black gown by Alex Perry. She looked beyond gorgeous in her body-hugging gown that was flared at the hem and featured a floor-length drape. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika looked her elegant best and we are so glad that she didn't go for one of the experimental outfits and stuck to her fashion sensibility. She accessorised her look with stunning statement earrings from Kasmia. She also upped her look with chic rings. As for her makeup, Deepika spruced it up with matte brown lip shade and smoky kohl. The highlighted wavy short tresses completed her stylish look.

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu looked awesome in her white dress but we felt it was little too casual for the red carpet event. Her dress seemed more ideal for promotions and launch events. Styled by Devki B, her pristine white dress featured tailored full sleeves with a slight slit on one side of the shoulder. It was an embellished number with asymmetrical hem. Her dress came from the label, Outline and she paired it with matching Jimmy Choo pumps. She upped her look with hoops and diamond finger rings. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

Radhika Madan Radhika Madan wore a crisp bateau-neckline dress by Avaro Figlio but it didn't quite suit her. The orange dress of hers featured a lapel on the neckline and it was angular with a deep side slit. Her attire featured shiny metallic accents. She teamed her outfit of the night with complementing heels. Radhika accessorised her look with chic earrings and rings from Ashmika. Styled by Who Wore What When, Radhika's makeup was good with red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The wet pink sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani wore a black net gown for the glittering occasion. Her attire was one-shouldered with a prominent bow accent and featured sparkling floral accents. The dress was also sheer and featured a huge side slit. Kiara paired her ensemble with shimmering sandals. We really didn't like Kiara's attire and the dewy makeup marked by red lip shade didn't complement her look. She kept her jewellery minimal, which was a good move and the ponytail suited her.

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar was the golden girl at the Star Screen Awards 2019 and we thought she looked amazing. The Saand Ki Aankh actress won an award for her performance in the movie and she wore a golden-hued gown for the occasion. Styled by Pranita Shetty, Bhumi wore a sleeveless one-shouldered gown with a prominent slit on the bodice. Her gown featured a bow accent and was structured. Bhumi's ensemble of the night was by Gauri & Nainika. She accessorised her look with light jewellery from Anmol. Her cheekbones were beautifully contoured and her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

Nora Fatehi Nora Fatehi failed to impress us with her dress game. This attire of hers seemed more suited for wedding occasions than a red carpet event. The actress and dancer, wore a green jacket-styled gown by Meriem Belkhayat. It was a full-sleeved number that was accentuated by meticulously done golden-toned threadwork. It was a jute belted number and Nora accessorised her look with intricate earrings and delicate rings. However, her makeup was nice with pink lip shade and soft golden-toned eye shadow. The long side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Diana Penty Diana Penty wore a colour-blocked number for the occasion. She wore a teal-hued Amit Aggarwal dress that featured asymmetrical hem and sharp piping with glittering accents. It was a gorgeous number that Diana paired with a black full-sleeved bodysuit. Well, we found nothing wrong with her dress but those sandals didn't go well with her number. Apart from her dress, her makeup marked by pink tones and smoky kohl and the sleek middle-parted tresses suited her and complemented this look of hers.

Alia Bhatt Styled by Ami Patel, The Gully Boy actress won the Best Actress award and gave us a break from gowns and dresses. Alia donned a Sabyasachi sari for the occasion and looked impeccable. Her jewellery game was strong as well. She wore a multi-hued striped sari, which came alive with hues such as pink, yellow, black, orange, and purple. She teamed her sari with a glittering sleeveless blouse. Her pretty danglers came from Sabyasachi Jewelry. The makeup was highlighted by glittering pink lip shade and light kohl. A tiny black bindi spruced up her look and the impeccable bun wrapped up her look for the night.

Adah Sharma Adah Sharma gave us a quirky and edgy number. Her attire of the night came from the label, Warp By Kuship Parmar. Styled by Juhi Ali, her attire consisted of a lace little black dress, which she teamed with a belted black-hued statement jacket. Her jacket was enhanced by silver accent on the belt, pink and yellow sleeve ends, and crisp accents. She paired her attire with thigh-high boots from Miu Miu. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the coiled ponytail completed her look. This attire was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Adah pulled off this street-style attire on the red carpet with a lot of aplomb.

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan kept it simple with a glittering silver short column dress that featured a light-weight floor-length drape. Her dress was gorgeous and textured and the Kedarnath actress elevated the prints game with polka-dotted sandals. She kept her jewellery game light and minimal. Her earrings were metallic and circular and went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela didn't wow us at all at the Star Screen Awards 2019. The actress wore a shiny dark blue structured dress and we wished she had stuck to that only. Her glittering half-sleeved jacket and that cap seemed like unnecessary add-ons. Well, Urvashi brought her look notches down with that jacket and cap. She teamed her attire with silver sandals but we noticed neon yellow nail paint and wondered where did that come from. She accessorised her look with sparkling earrings, bracelets, and a ring. The glossy pink lip shade and those exaggerated vibrant pink cheekbones didn't do much to up her look.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday impressed us with her dress game this time. She wore a halter ballroom dress by Gauri & Nainika. Her attire was a perfect mix of matte and glitter. The bodice of her attire featured a sharp neckline and the skirt portion was flared and layered with glittery sequins and ruffles. Styled by Ami Patel, Ananya accessorised her look diamond studs by Sapna Mehta, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by pinkish-brown lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The nude tones and winged eye liner upped her look. The high impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Yami Gautam Yami Gautam won an award for her comic performance in Bala. She wore a soft golden corset gown, which was by Sharnita Nandwana. Her attire was sleeveless and featured a corset bodice and a flared skirt. The dress was belted, textured, and flowy. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Yami just wore a few chic rings and otherwise kept her look minimal. The makeup was highlighted by glossy brown lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The makeup had a whiff of bronzer effect and the short highlighted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Yami looked good.