Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor's White Bodycon Dresses Are Perfect For The New Year Bash

From festival parties to film promotions, the Bollywood divas are busy attending the events. For the events, the actresses have been stepping out in their fashionable best and giving us major fashion goals. Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor sported white bodycon dresses at two different events, which seemed perfect for the upcoming new year's eve bash. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Sara Ali Khan In One-shoulder Dress

Lately, Sara Ali Khan attended Christmas bash at Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence in a one-shoulder plunging neckline white bodycon mini dress. She completed her look with a pair of glittering silver heels. The shimmering sling bag complemented her attire. The actress went jewellery-free and spruced up her look with side-parted highlighted tresses. She sharply contoured her jawline. Minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade went well her look.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Thigh-high Slit Dress

For the Ghost Stories event, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a strappy square-shaped neckline plain below knee-length body-hugging white dress from the label Likely. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her dress featured a thigh-high side slit, which added to the style quotient. She completed her look with ankle-strapped matching heels. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned round earrings from Gehna Jewellers. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Janhvi flaunted her mid-parted highlighted silky tresses.

We liked Sara Ali Khan's and Janhvi Kapoor's white dresses. What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan