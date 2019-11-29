Just In
- 30 min ago Clean Beauty: Why It Matters And How You Can Ensure A Clean Beauty Regime
-
- 53 min ago Here Are Some Fashionable Winter-Perfect Outfits For Various Events
- 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday Fawad Khan: Top Impeccable Fashion Moments Of The Dapper Actor
- 3 hrs ago 10 Reasons Why December Is The Best Month Of The Year
Don't Miss
- Movies Rishi Kapoor's Advice For Budding Actors: Focus On Acting Like Ranbir, Vicky & Not On Building Body
- Technology Mystery Xiaomi Phones Bag 3C Certification With 66W Fast Charging, 5G Connectivity
- Finance Govt Likely To Make Hallmarking Mandatory On Gold Jewellery And Artefacts
- Automobiles Xiaomi Launches Himo H1 Electric Bicycle: Details, Features & Price
- News Midday meal: 1 litre milk diluted with water served to 81 students in UP school
- Sports WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: November 29, 2019
- Education Top 55 Items For International Students To Buy On This Black Friday
- Travel Gadag - The Lesser-Known Tourist Destination In Karnataka
Katrina Kaif’s Printed Indigo Dress And Sara Ali Khan’s Off-shoulder Mustard Midi Are Slay-Worthy
Be it a grand event or airport, B-town divas always have interesting fashion statements for us. Before stepping out, they always make sure their fashion game is on-point and slay-worthy.
So, recently Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a beautiful printed indigo-coloured designer outfit, which made for a perfect attire for small family functions. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan looked cute in an off-shoulder mustard-hued dress. So, let us take a look at their outfits and decode it.
Katrina Kaif In A Printed Indigo Dress
Katrina Kaif donned a beautiful balloon-sleeved keyhole neckline indigo-hued outfit, which was from the ace designer Anita Dongre's collection. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her ensemble was beautifully printed with the foliage of royal orchards and featured tassel edges. The knotted belt added structure to her attire. The actress let loose her mid-parted sleek layered tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by light pink lip shade. Katrina went accessory-free and added a stylish quotient with purple-hued reflectors.
Sara Ali Khan In An Off-shoulder Mustard Midi
Sara Ali Khan wore an off-shoulder ruffle layered neckline mustard dress. The stretchable fabric added structure to her attire. She completed her look with casual flip flops. The actress left her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Sara also carried a baby-pink large Puma brand's handbag with her.
What do you think about their outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.