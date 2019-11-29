Katrina Kaif’s Printed Indigo Dress And Sara Ali Khan’s Off-shoulder Mustard Midi Are Slay-Worthy Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it a grand event or airport, B-town divas always have interesting fashion statements for us. Before stepping out, they always make sure their fashion game is on-point and slay-worthy.

So, recently Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a beautiful printed indigo-coloured designer outfit, which made for a perfect attire for small family functions. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan looked cute in an off-shoulder mustard-hued dress. So, let us take a look at their outfits and decode it.

Katrina Kaif In A Printed Indigo Dress

Katrina Kaif donned a beautiful balloon-sleeved keyhole neckline indigo-hued outfit, which was from the ace designer Anita Dongre's collection. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her ensemble was beautifully printed with the foliage of royal orchards and featured tassel edges. The knotted belt added structure to her attire. The actress let loose her mid-parted sleek layered tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by light pink lip shade. Katrina went accessory-free and added a stylish quotient with purple-hued reflectors.

Sara Ali Khan In An Off-shoulder Mustard Midi

Sara Ali Khan wore an off-shoulder ruffle layered neckline mustard dress. The stretchable fabric added structure to her attire. She completed her look with casual flip flops. The actress left her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Sara also carried a baby-pink large Puma brand's handbag with her.

