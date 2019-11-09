ENGLISH

    Ranveer Singh And Katrina Kaif's Airport Outfits Are Fuss Free, Sporty, And Simple

    Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport and they both wore casual sporty outfits. Well, they gave us perfect gym wear goals and comfy travel wear ideas. So, let's decode their outfits and looks, which have all our attention.

    Ranveer Singh

    So, Ranveer Singh took a break from the quirky outfits and flaunted an all-grey athleisure wear. He kept it simple with an oversized grey sweatshirt that featured a pocket at the front and paired it with matching shorts. The Padmaavat actor paired his ensemble with white sports shoes and accessorised his look with a pendant chain. He also upped his look with dark-hued shades. Ranveer looked cool in his ensemble.

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif made a strong case for gym wears. She wore a tracksuit that was dipped in the shades of white, sky blue, and mustard yellow. Well, Katrina taught us that airport outfits should be comfy and fuss-free. The actress teamed her ensemble with white and blue sports shoes. The round-shaped shades upped her look. Her makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade and the side-swept long tresses completed her look.

    So, didn't Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif inspire you with their airport outfits? Let us know that.

