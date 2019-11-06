Ranveer Singh's Latest Photoshoot Is Compelling And Highlights Old School Glamour Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

When it comes to Ranveer Singh, whether you like his fashion sense or not, you can't ignore it. Recently, the actor collaborated for a photoshoot with Vogue India magazine and well it was one of the most compelling photoshoots we had seen in a long time. Ranveer wore vibrant outfits for the shoot and revealed to Vogue, "I enjoy wearing those clothes. I enjoy being stupid and being the clown. I can laugh at myself." One of the reasons we admire Ranveer Singh is actually because of his unpologetic fashion sense. So, let's find out what clothes he wore for the photoshoot, which captured his different moods.

So, with the deep red plush sofa as a backrest and a few vinyl records placed casually on the floor, Ranveer exuded 60s vibes. The Gully Boy actor wore a multi-patterned attire, which consisted of a mustard yellow and black striped tee and patterned jacket and trousers. His look was accessorised by a sleek chain. It was an old-fashioned setting and reminded us of the days of radios and brown sturdy briefcases. For the second look, Ranveer Singh wore an intricately done shirt and paired it with good old washed denim bell bottoms. He teamed his attire with loafers and upped his look with multi-layered neckpiece. The intriguing part about this shoot was that he carried a newspaper on fire. Now, this could have signified anything like the world burning with issues or the newswire on fire because of his fashion statements, or the end of an era. This photoshoot captured our interest and beckoned us to think.

The third photoshoot was easier to understand than the second. So, Ranveer posed against a wired electric board, which had the cautionary message, 'Danger: High Voltage'. Yes, Ranveer Singh's fashion and acting as well can shock people. For instance, his recent ponytail look at IIFA and similarly his Khilji avatar in Padmaavat made our eyes pop out of the socket (the connotation is positive here). For the shock value look shoot, he wore a shirt with a few top buttons, unbuttoned and Ranveer paired it with trackpants and sports shoes.

He also took a formal spin for the photoshoot but this was the retro formal avatar. He made us reminisce about the days, when we used telephones to call. So, he wore a white crisp shirt and paired it with a sleek belt and high-waist flared pants. The actor also draped a stole and had a red telephone set in his hand. Well, we were inspired fashionable and adding to his outfits, his tousled hairdo also elevated the old glamour effect.

So, what do you think about Ranveer Singh's photoshoot? Let us know that in the comment section.