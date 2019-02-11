Wow! Ranveer Singh's Furry Jacket Is Iconic And Symbolic Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It was coming together of an unconventional fashion designer and a star with individualistic fashion sense. Yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh and iconic designer, Manish Arora. Both don't believe in going by rules when it comes to fashion and Ranveer Singh's jacket was a clear example of the fact. His jacket totally caught our attention but more than that it was a celebration of people, who mark their own territory.

The jacket was unapologetically furry with feathery accents. Dipped in a minty blue hue, it was an ode to anyone, who had self-belief and made it large because of that in the field of fashion, music, or films. The jacket symbolised freedom and was a reminder that we are rare and our own heroes. It had a whiff of bubblegum pink, canary yellow, and rusty red hue on one sleeve. The words, 'Gully Boy' on the other sleeve made his jacket even more special. The jacket was also adorned with patchwork designs, which took inspiration from the different facets of life.

Ranveer paired it with a high-neck sweatshirt and tight bell bottom-like pants, which were dipped in ivory hue and totally gave us retro vibes. He paired it with Adidas sports shoes and accessorised his look with quirky red and white frames. We thought Ranveer Singh looked beyond amazing. What do you think about his jacket and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.