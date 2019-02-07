ENGLISH

    Well, Ranveer Singh's Latest Outfit Is Certainly About Tigers Burning Bright

    By
    |
    Ranveer Singh Gully Boy

    The master of quirky outfits, Ranveer Singh quite literally made a roaring Simbaa-like entry for his upcoming movie, 'Gully Boy' promotions. Ranveer's ensemble came alive with tiger prints and he reminded us of the lines, "Tiger! Tiger! burning bright". Well, he played with prints yet again and was styled by Nitasha Gaurav.

    Ranveer Singh Fashion

    So, Ranveer's ensemble came from a contemporary clothing label, Malai. It consisted of a full-sleeved shirt and matching pyjamas. His ensemble was notched up by yellow-hued tiger patterns and contrasting blue hue. It was a sharply collared attire, with structured sensibilities and Ranveer pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. He certainly made a statement and elevated his style quotient by pairing his attire with indigo-hued Adidas shoes.

    Ranveer Singh Style

    His attire was undoubtedly bright and backed maximalist fashion. The dapper actor accessorised his look with a sleek gold chain that added to the quirky factor. He also wore stylish rings and teamed his ensemble with golden frames. The Prada hat completed his look and he has been wearing it quite often. Ranveer looked stylish and awesome as ever in his absolutely individualistic outfit. So, what do you think about Ranveer Singh's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
