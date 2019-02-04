Ranveer Singh Gives His Pink Pantsuit Look An Androgynous Touch

Ranveer Singh donned a pink pantsuit too. The dapper actor, who wowed us with his impromptu 'Gully Boy' performance at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019, wore this number for the promotions with his co-star Alia Bhatt. He channelled his quirky look yet again and sported something asymmetrical.

Ranveer's attire consisted of a black top, which he paired with a pink blazer that was enhanced by exaggerated sleeves and myriad pockets. It was a loose jacket with a lot of belt attachments on the sleeves area and he teamed it with matching pants with flared hem. That was quite an interesting look and not quite everyone's cup of tea. The actor teamed his ensemble with light pink and black sports shoes, which accentuated his look.

The 'Simbaa' actor accessorised his look with dark frames, which went well with his look. He wore a Cloche hat, which we thought was a subtle androgynous take. So, his ensemble included a Diksha Khanna suit and he also sported a Prada hat and Adidas sports shoes. So, what do you think about Ranveer's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.