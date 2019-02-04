ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Ranveer Singh Gives His Pink Pantsuit Look An Androgynous Touch

By
Ranveer Singh Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh donned a pink pantsuit too. The dapper actor, who wowed us with his impromptu 'Gully Boy' performance at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019, wore this number for the promotions with his co-star Alia Bhatt. He channelled his quirky look yet again and sported something asymmetrical.

Ranveer Singh Style

Ranveer's attire consisted of a black top, which he paired with a pink blazer that was enhanced by exaggerated sleeves and myriad pockets. It was a loose jacket with a lot of belt attachments on the sleeves area and he teamed it with matching pants with flared hem. That was quite an interesting look and not quite everyone's cup of tea. The actor teamed his ensemble with light pink and black sports shoes, which accentuated his look.

Ranveer Singh Fashion

The 'Simbaa' actor accessorised his look with dark frames, which went well with his look. He wore a Cloche hat, which we thought was a subtle androgynous take. So, his ensemble included a Diksha Khanna suit and he also sported a Prada hat and Adidas sports shoes. So, what do you think about Ranveer's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Ranveer Singh News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue