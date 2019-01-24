ENGLISH

Ranveer Singh's Tracksuit Is All Things Glam And Cool

By
Ranveer Singh Fashion

Ranveer Singh again wowed us with his quirky and individualistic fashion sensibility. He sported an interesting look and gave goals to fashion connoisseurs, who don't shy away from experimenting. It was a casual attire and a departure from all things serious. Let's decode his outfit and the look of the night.

Ranveer Singh Style

So, the dapper actor wore a golden-hued track suit, which consisted of a sweatshirt and pants. His full-sleeved sweatshirt and matching pyjamas were dipped in the shade of golden. Now, the colour was unorthodox, to begin with, and the white-hued print added to the quirk quotient. It was an eye-catching number and Ranveer teamed it with white-hued sports shoes, which gave his ensemble a contrasting touch.

Ranveer Singh News

He accessorised his look with a sleek golden chain, which notched up his avatar. He also sported frames and teamed his ensemble with a hat. Well, Ranveer looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

