Ranveer Singh Gave Us First Quirky Look Of This Year And You Should Certainly Check Out His Shades

By
Ranveer Singh Fashion

It had been a long time since we had seen Ranveer Singh in a quirky avatar. However, he didn't make us wait for long. The actor bounced back and showed his colourful side to us. Yes, Ranveer sported something very vibrant and slayed it in style as usual.

Ranveer Singh Style

He wore a vibrant and puffed up purple hoodie and paired it with a yellow-hued bomber jacket, which absolutely contrasted his purple top. Ranveer teamed bright-hued top and jacket with black pyjamas, which featured eye-catching prints in yellow, purple, and green. The 'Padmaavat' star also sported multi-hued sports shoes, which made his attire more colourful.

Ranveer Singh News

However, more than Ranveer's outfit, it was the bright green-hued shades that accentuated his avatar. He rounded out his look with an orange band, which wrapped up his experimental look of the day. So, how did you find Ranveer Singh's ensemble of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Ranveer Singh Insta
    fashion bollywood ranveer singh
    Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
