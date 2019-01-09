Ranveer Singh Gave Us First Quirky Look Of This Year And You Should Certainly Check Out His Shades

It had been a long time since we had seen Ranveer Singh in a quirky avatar. However, he didn't make us wait for long. The actor bounced back and showed his colourful side to us. Yes, Ranveer sported something very vibrant and slayed it in style as usual.

He wore a vibrant and puffed up purple hoodie and paired it with a yellow-hued bomber jacket, which absolutely contrasted his purple top. Ranveer teamed bright-hued top and jacket with black pyjamas, which featured eye-catching prints in yellow, purple, and green. The 'Padmaavat' star also sported multi-hued sports shoes, which made his attire more colourful.

However, more than Ranveer's outfit, it was the bright green-hued shades that accentuated his avatar. He rounded out his look with an orange band, which wrapped up his experimental look of the day. So, how did you find Ranveer Singh's ensemble of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.