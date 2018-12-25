ENGLISH

Deepika And Ranveer Colour-blocked Their Resplendent Outfits At Kapil Sharma’s Reception

Deepika Ranveer Kapil Sharma

The newlywed couple, Deepika and Ranveer graced the wedding reception of Kapil Sharma. The couple looked gorgeous as ever and this time didn't colour-coordinate their traditional outfits. They looked resplendent gave us elegant fashion goals.

Deepika Padukone Fashion

So, Deepika wore a Raw Mango sari for the occasion, which was splashed in shades of pink. It was a beautiful silk sari and Deepika carried it off ever so gracefully. The humble sari reflected on the traditional past of the country and was sans the embellishments. The border of the sari was intricately done and accentuated by stunning motifs. Deepika teamed her sari with a matching round-necked blouse.

Deepika Padukone Traditional Looks

Styled to perfection, she paired her sari with an elaborate gold choker, which was accompanied by a delicate necklace. She wore complementing earrings and bangles to notch up her traditional avatar. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a bindi. The middle-parted impeccable bun rounded out her look. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a bandhgala royal blue jacket and paired it with black pants and formal shoes. Ranveer accessorised his look with cat-eyed blue frames and looked dapper as ever.

Ranveer Singh Fashion

So, how did you find Deepika and Ranveer's outfits? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 1:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
     

