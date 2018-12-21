Deepika & Ranveer Fashionably Proved Us That Black Is The Colour Of This Shaadi Season

Will Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend the reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? This was highly speculated but Deepika and Ranveer indeed graced the wedding festivities of Priyanka and Nick. The newlywed couple looked radiant at the special event and again colour-coordinated their outfits.

So, while Priyanka stylish brought alive the magic of spring, Deepika exuded winter romance with her outfit of the night. Deepika wore a Sabyasachi ensemble and looked graceful as ever. She donned a lavish and resplendent black and gold lehenga for the occasion. With her enchanting ensemble, Deepika celebrated the Benarasi craftsmanship. Her zardozi lehenga was entirely hand-embellished with burnt salma, sitara, and zardozi on tea-stained antique gold tissue.

She teamed her elaborate lehenga with a khadi blouse and a complementing organza dupatta that was subtly adorned with floral accents. Her intricate choker crafted out of precious stones also caught our attention. She also wore heavy studs and a bling ring to notch up her traditional avatar. The makeup was highlighted by nude-toned accents and winged eyeliner. The sleek middle-parted tresses perfectly completed her ethnic look.

Ranveer backed the modern minimal look with a black sherwani and white churidaars. His sherwani featured an overlapping detail and was enhanced by gold buttons. His golden shades were an interesting addition. So, we are once again bowled over by Deepika and Ranveer. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.