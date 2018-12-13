Deepika & Ranveer Yet Again Prove That They Are The Fashion Icons With Their Ethnic Numbers

The newlywed couple, Deepika and Ranveer also attended the big fat wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. This was Deepika and Ranveer's first event together post their wedding festivities and the couple looked fashionably inspiring as always. Not entirely but they went for some colour-coordination this time too.
Deepika wore a sari for the wedding and her beautiful sari was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her sari was an amazing instance of colour-blocking done perfectly. She looked breathtaking in her jamdani sari, which was edged with gold zardozi lace and full-sleeved tulle, zardozi, and vasil blouse. While her drape was cream and gold-hued, the blouse was dipped in a red shade and accentuated by intricate embroidery.
She accessorised her look with traditional chooda (red bangles) and gold kadas and also wore elaborate danglers. Deepika's makeup was notched up by a deep maroon lip shade and the sindoor-adorned bun completed her traditional avatar. Ranveer wore a full-sleeved kurta that was enhanced by intricate embroidery and teamed it with white pyjamas and beautifully done jootis.
So, how did you find Deepika and Ranveer's outfits? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
