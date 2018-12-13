ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Deepika & Ranveer Yet Again Prove That They Are The Fashion Icons With Their Ethnic Numbers

By
Isha Ambani Wedding: Deepika Padukone looks royal in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla cream saree | Boldsky
Deepika and Ranveer

The newlywed couple, Deepika and Ranveer also attended the big fat wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. This was Deepika and Ranveer's first event together post their wedding festivities and the couple looked fashionably inspiring as always. Not entirely but they went for some colour-coordination this time too.

Deepika Ranveer Wedding

Deepika wore a sari for the wedding and her beautiful sari was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her sari was an amazing instance of colour-blocking done perfectly. She looked breathtaking in her jamdani sari, which was edged with gold zardozi lace and full-sleeved tulle, zardozi, and vasil blouse. While her drape was cream and gold-hued, the blouse was dipped in a red shade and accentuated by intricate embroidery.

Deepika Ranveer Isha Ambani

She accessorised her look with traditional chooda (red bangles) and gold kadas and also wore elaborate danglers. Deepika's makeup was notched up by a deep maroon lip shade and the sindoor-adorned bun completed her traditional avatar. Ranveer wore a full-sleeved kurta that was enhanced by intricate embroidery and teamed it with white pyjamas and beautifully done jootis.

So, how did you find Deepika and Ranveer's outfits? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Spiritual Impact Of The Moon On Mankind
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 1:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue