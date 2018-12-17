ENGLISH

Ranveer Singh & Adah Sharma's Bollywood-inspired Outfits Are Perfect For Movie Buffs

By
Bollywood Stars Fashion

Ranveer Singh and Adah Sharma beckoned us to wear our heart out. Both are Hindi film actors and both surprised us with their sartorial choices. They both wore film posters-inspired outfits on two different occasions. Yes, with their ensembles, Ranveer and Adah paid tribute to the best films and actors and actresses. So, let's decode their outfits.

Ranveer Singh Fashion

So, Ranveer wore the famous outfit for the Filmfare Awards. The dapper actor wore a custom-made Karrtik D suit, which was every inch eye-catching. The suit was designed to pay homage to the iconic films. Ranveer, for sure, made a colourful splash and teamed his Bolly-inspired jacket and pants with a waistcoat and shiny shoes. He also wore a bow to complete his look. Well, Ranveer yet again delivered a jaw-dropping statement. 

Adah Sharma Movies

Adah Sharma also showed us her love for Bollywood by wearing a red and white Satya Paul sari at Star Screen Awards recently. Her sari featured an amazing colour-block. With her sari, she paid tribute to the dazzling actresses of the Hindi film industry. It was a poster-perfect sari and a must-buy for Hindi movie buffs. Adah teamed her sari with sneakers and accessorised her look with sparkling studs. The bob-cut wavy hairdo notched up her stylish avatar.

Well, love their outfits or don't, but you can't simply ignore their style statements.

    Monday, December 17, 2018
