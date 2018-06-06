Adah Sharma Channels Her Inner Boho In This Flirty Look

We admire this cute actress Adah Sharma for not taking herself too seriously when it comes to fashion. She was heavily trolled for copying Kylie Jenner's look with a pink hairdo but seriously has Kylie Jenner got a patent right for pink locks? No! So, why should we care, who Adah is getting inspiration from.

And well, Adah has quite cooly emerged as a young fashion icon with her unique style sense. Her fashion looks are unlike anybody else's, and guess what, we think she nails it most of the times. So, recently she was like an eye-candy as she sported vibrant colours.

Summers are all about fun and myriad hues, and the '1920' actress played with both the aspects. Her boho-meets-flirty look caught our attention and we couldn't look at anything else after that. The starlet sported an off-shoulder breezy full-sleeved white top and colour-blocked it with printed bright yellow shorts. Amazing!

Those pink, yellow, and green beads on the sleeves and at the border of her top made her attire appear even more summer-ready. Her round-framed blue shades, a black sling bag, and white and yellow slippers added to her cool look.

But it was her loosely done and middle-parted pink and purple pigtail that completed her look and made her look vivacious and very pretty.

Now, can you take your eyes off Adah Sharma? Let us know.