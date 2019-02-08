ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After Tiger Prints, Ranveer Singh Stylishly Makes A Strong Case For Zebra Prints

    By
    |
    Ranveer Singh Gully Boy

    Ranveer Singh delivered another power-packed fashion number and this time, his attire was designed by none other than Masaba. It was a delightfully printed ensemble and an interesting example of colour-blocking. He looked amazing and gave us a travel fashion goal. Literally speaking, it was a perfect ensemble for a wildlife safari trip.

    Ranveer Singh Fashion

    Inspired by the travel and culture of Nairobi, his attire was all things vibrant. It was a fun number and looked absolutely comfy. There was a soothing element to his quirky outfit, which consisted of a long coat, a tee, and pyjamas. The t-shirt was black-hued with white psychedelic prints and the structured coat was yellow in colour and enhanced by Zebra prints. Finally, the blue pyjamas were intricately patterned in gold and that completed his head-turning number.

    Ranveer Singh Style

    Ranveer paired his attire with tan-hued graphic shoes from Adidas, which notched up his style quotient. He accessorised his look with golden frames and with this Ranveer gave us another mood-lifting number. What do you think about Ranveer's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Ranveer Singh News

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue