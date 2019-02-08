After Tiger Prints, Ranveer Singh Stylishly Makes A Strong Case For Zebra Prints Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ranveer Singh delivered another power-packed fashion number and this time, his attire was designed by none other than Masaba. It was a delightfully printed ensemble and an interesting example of colour-blocking. He looked amazing and gave us a travel fashion goal. Literally speaking, it was a perfect ensemble for a wildlife safari trip.

Inspired by the travel and culture of Nairobi, his attire was all things vibrant. It was a fun number and looked absolutely comfy. There was a soothing element to his quirky outfit, which consisted of a long coat, a tee, and pyjamas. The t-shirt was black-hued with white psychedelic prints and the structured coat was yellow in colour and enhanced by Zebra prints. Finally, the blue pyjamas were intricately patterned in gold and that completed his head-turning number.

Ranveer paired his attire with tan-hued graphic shoes from Adidas, which notched up his style quotient. He accessorised his look with golden frames and with this Ranveer gave us another mood-lifting number. What do you think about Ranveer's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.