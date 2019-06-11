ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ranveer Singh Or Deepika Padukone: Whose Neon Green Outfit Was More Impressive?

    By
    |
    Deepika and Ranveer

    It seems both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh love neon green hues. After Ranveer, Deepika also donned a neon green ensemble recently and she left us speechless. They made a strong case for this vibrant hue and beckoned us to totally wear bright and quirky ensembles. Let's decode their contrasting neon green numbers, which absolutely stunned us.

    Ranveer Singh Fashion
    PC: Sheldon Santos

    Ranveer Singh

    Well, it is not unusual for Ranveer to don something bright. The actor wore this neon green-hued ensemble for the HT Style Awards 2019. He looked fabulous in his Dior suit, which came from the Homme SS 19 collection. The attire consisted of an overlapping structured jacket, which he paired with a white top and green pants. The actor paired his ensemble with white shoes and Ranveer wore geometrical white shades to up his look.

    Deepika Padukone Fashion

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport and her ensemble reminded us of Ranveer Singh's outfit. She wore a neon green outfit but hers were more on the sporty side. The diva's ensemble came from the label, Off-White. She paired her white top with a flared long hooded jacket and high-waist pyjamas. The actress teamed her outfit with white sports shoes. Deepika carried a black bag with her. She accessorised her look with dark shades and the make-up was highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More RANVEER SINGH News

    Read more about: ranveer singh deepika padukone
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue