Ranveer Singh Or Deepika Padukone: Whose Neon Green Outfit Was More Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It seems both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh love neon green hues. After Ranveer, Deepika also donned a neon green ensemble recently and she left us speechless. They made a strong case for this vibrant hue and beckoned us to totally wear bright and quirky ensembles. Let's decode their contrasting neon green numbers, which absolutely stunned us.

Ranveer Singh

Well, it is not unusual for Ranveer to don something bright. The actor wore this neon green-hued ensemble for the HT Style Awards 2019. He looked fabulous in his Dior suit, which came from the Homme SS 19 collection. The attire consisted of an overlapping structured jacket, which he paired with a white top and green pants. The actor paired his ensemble with white shoes and Ranveer wore geometrical white shades to up his look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport and her ensemble reminded us of Ranveer Singh's outfit. She wore a neon green outfit but hers were more on the sporty side. The diva's ensemble came from the label, Off-White. She paired her white top with a flared long hooded jacket and high-waist pyjamas. The actress teamed her outfit with white sports shoes. Deepika carried a black bag with her. She accessorised her look with dark shades and the make-up was highlighted by a muted-toned lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

So, whose outfit and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.