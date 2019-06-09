Deepika Padukone Woos Us With A Quirky And Androgynous Neon Green Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone notched up the sass quotient and gave us another green-hued statement ensemble. She looked smart in her attire, which she donned at the airport. The actress wore an eye-catching number and her attire was absolutely quirky. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Deepika wore a florescent green ensemble, which came from the label, Off-White. She wore a white top and teamed it with a long green jacket and matching trousers. This jacket of hers was asymmetrical and this attire of hers was very street-style and seemed comfortable too. Well, Deepika pulled it off with a lot of aplomb and confidence.

She teamed her attire with white sports shoes, which colour-blocked her ensemble and upped her comfort level. The diva also carried a black-hued side bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted-pink lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her airport avatar. We thought Deepika looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.