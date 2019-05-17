So, Deepika Padukone Ruffled Up Her Cannes 2019 Journey With A Grand Lime Green Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After her dramatic bow gown, Deepika Padukone notched up her theatrical fashion game with her second red carpet gown of Cannes 2019. This was an extraordinary ensemble too, which radiated the flamboyance of the 40s. The diva's gown reflected grandeur of the past and symbolized escapism from the monotonous life. In other words, her ensemble celebrated life and joie de vivre. Her attire exuded exuberance and was created by none other than Giambattista Valli.

Accentuated by lime green hue, the gown was unapologetically structure-defying and non-conformist at every inch. Her attire was dramatically ruffled and intricately layered. It was an absolutely experimental, edgy, and a non-boring number. The gown was absolutely voluminous with a long train and totally transported us to a Utopian land. It was detailed with a bow at the center and was cinched towards the waist with the help of a belt. The styling by Shaleena Nathani was also impressive. The headscarf certainly upped Deepika's look. The silk headgear by Emily London by Emily Baxendale was pink-hued and went well with her look. The exquisite headgear notched up the liveliness quotient and added to the glam touch.

The structure of her present dress was somewhere in the lines of her previous Cannes 2018 ruffled gown by Ashi Studio but we felt this one was free-flowing and contrasted the pink gown of hers with softer fabric. She paired her ensemble with white sandals. This time, her makeup was fresh and natural with a subtle pink lip shade, lightly contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl with pink eye shadow. The bun completed her look and the delicate jewellery came from Lorraine Schwartz. We thought Deepika Padukone truly elevated her fashion game. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.