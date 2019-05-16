Just In
Bow And Beautiful, Deepika Padukone’s First Attire Of Cannes 2019 Is So Theatrical
Deepika Padukone started her Cannes 2019 journey on a dramatic note and she played with contrasts. This time, she exuded feisty vibes with subdued hues and her theatrical gown was created by Peter Dundas. The first look from her Cannes 2019 diary was experimental and edgy but her gown was ideal for this year's Met Gala too. Nonetheless, we thought Deepika looked fabulous and definitely notched up her gown game.
Cut to a few weeks ago at Met Gala, Deepika channelled the Barbie vibes with her Zac Posen gown and this time, she radiated the spirit of a warrior princess in a voluminous gown. What struck us about her latest gown was that humongous bow. If not for the bow, this gown would have been a pretty outfit but not an extraordinary number. Apart from the astonishing bow, her gown was accentuated by soft hue, which gave a soothing effect. Deepika's Bishop-sleeved gown was apt for traditional ballrooms of the 18th century but the non-conformist modern touch came in the form of a deep slit.
Her look was not minimal really but she didn't go overboard with jewellery. Her diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings were sparkly and gave her a complete look. She paired her gorgeous ensemble with strappy black Aquazurra heels, which contrasted her attire. The makeup was where she had an absolute edge. Can we say she spruced up her look with inverted winged eyeliner? Yes, Deepika applied winged eyeliner below her eyes and on the contrary, kept the upper portion nude-toned. The pink lip shade balanced her makeup. However, she sort of repeated her Met Gala high ponytail hairstyle this time too but we feel that the hairdo did justice to her look. What so you think about Deepika's first Cannes 2019 avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.