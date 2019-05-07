TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Naturally Unnatural, Deepika Padukone Wows Us With This Barbie Campy Look At Met Gala 2019
Deepika Padukone also graced the Met Gala for the third time and this time, the actress actually nailed the theme, which was Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, 'Notes on "Camp". Deepika wore a Zac Posen gown and exuded grandeur and magnificence. However, not just her gown, it was her makeup and hairdo, which actually elevated her style and made her look 'Campy'.
So, Deepika, who previously had been criticized for her Met Gala avatars, impressed us with her dramatic avatar. She wore a custom metallic pink lurex jacquard gown by the designer. Her gown was accentuated by sharp origami folds and Protolabs embroidery. The theme was about extravagance and exaggeration but it also discarded deliberate attempts. The theme rather talked about naïve endeavors. So, what struck us was that Deepika remained true to her fashion sensibility and it didn't look as if she tried too hard.
Her spiky cuffs, sparkly earrings, and particularly the statement hairband by Lorraine Schwartz added to the Campy effect. However, it was her makeup, which ultimately made her look unnatural. The wine red lip shade, the contoured cheekbones, and the purple-pink eye shadow elevated the surreal avatar. Kudos to the hairstylist, Gabriel Georgiou, who gave this Barbie Girl touch to Deepika's Met Gala 2019 look! The voluminous puffed high pony was so artifice and very innocently completed her look. Deepika was, for sure, Campy enough. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.