A Denim Jumpsuit Can Make You Look Fabulous In A Minute, Proves Deepika Padukone Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone is all ready to grace the Met Gala for the third time and we can't wait to see her attire. However, before she shows us her costume, she took Internet by storm with her denim jumpsuit that came from the label Agolde. Now, she looked amazing as ever but the price of her outfit totally left us jaw-dropped.

So, her denim ensemble was nowhere less than 17000 rupees. It was a full-sleeved jumpsuit that was collared and came with a belt, which added a structure to her attire. Her attire totally exuded comfy vibes and made for an awesome travel wear. We are sure that after this, a denim jumpsuit would be something we would absolutely look forward to. Her outfit totally gave us old-fashioned vibes.

Deepika played with contrasts as well by pairing her jumpsuit with those hot pink May Jane pumps, which we thought were worth investing in. She also carried a black side bag with her and wore electric blue shades. The makeup was nude-toned with a whiff of bronzer. We loved her muted pink lip shade and the impeccable middle-parted ponytail notched up her stylish avatar. Don't you think Deepika looked fabulous. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.